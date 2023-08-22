LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester is releasing is annual Birthday Bourbon.
According to a news release, Old Forester's Birthday Bourbon bottles will be available for purchase at select retailers. It's a limited edition bourbon that's 12 years old.
Bottles will also be available at Old Forester Distillery in Louisville from Aug. 24-30 as part of a national sweepstakes.
"Every year, Birthday Bourbon is a unique opportunity for lovers of Old Forester to taste a snapshot of bourbon that was laid down over a decade ago," Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift said in an news release. "This year's 12-year-old offering serves up a classic Old Forester profile that honors George Garvin Brown's ongoing legacy."
The 2023 Birthday Bourbon comes from 103 barrels, filled on May 5, 2011.
