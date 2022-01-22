LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Zoo residents celebrated their big days on Saturday.
Qannik the polar bear celebrated her 11th birthday. Qannik was born and found in Alaska in 2011 after being separated from her mother and sibling.
She was eventually rescued by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before arriving at the Louisville Zoo. Her exact birthday isn't known, but Fish and Wildlife assigned her Jan. 10.
Zookeepers sang happy birthday to her and gave her some treats and enrichment items during her celebration on Saturday.
The Louisville Zoo also celebrated Helen the gorilla who turned 64. Helen is the oldest known gorilla in North America, and the second-oldest in the world.
According to the Louisville Zoo, Helen was born in 1958 in the wild. She lived at Lincoln Park Zoo, before arriving in Louisville in 2002.
The average age of wild lowland gorillas is 35. Helen was given some veggie treats to celebrate her special day.
