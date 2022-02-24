LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Judge-Executive David Voegele said the Oldham County Aquatic Center Pool at Wendell Moore Park won't open this year, but contrary to social media rumors, it won't permanently close.
In a news release Thursday, Voegele said "structural and mechanical problems" last year led to a point where repairs need to be made now.
"In each off-season, the Parks Department has worked with a pool vendor to identify and complete needed repairs," Voegele said. "However, last year problems increased - marked by burst pipe connections, failing pumps, a separation of the concrete pool deck from the pool, and a serious water leak which continuously drained chlorine from the pool. Chlorine is critical to keeping the water clean. The situation is such the pool cannot open and the needed repairs will require about 18 months to complete."
Voegele said while it's disappointing the pool won't be open in 2022, the county is working on "alternative swimming facilities for the summer."
"I want to dispel any idea the pool is being permanently closed or done away with," he said. "It is not."
Voegele said Brandsette Carroll, a Lexington company working with Oldham County as a pool consultant, to explore the possibility of an indoor pool at Wendell Moore Park or another location.
