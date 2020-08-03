LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County middle and high school students will start the school year on a split schedule. During Monday night's special meeting the school board voted 4-1 to support Superintendent Greg Schultz's A/B schedule recommendation.
The vote means students in the sixth through 12th grades will be be divided alphabetically into two groups. Those groups will attend in-person school every other day and have virtual classes on the other days. Students within the same household will be assigned to the same group regardless of their last names.
The split schedule is aimed to reduce the number of students inside school buildings by 50%.
Before the board placed the vote, members heard from passionate parents, students and teachers both for and against in-person learning during the current pandemic.
"If we are serious about risk management, then we should heed caution and eliminate in-person instruction. There's zero room for error during a pandemic," an Oldham County teacher said during Monday's meeting.
"Last year when we went to NTI my daughter was doing work, I didn't know how to help her and it was challenging to get in touch with her teacher," the mother of a sixth grader said.
Oldham County school leaders acknowledged the current plan could change depending on the spread of COVID-19, and said parents still have the option to sign their children up for virtual learning only.
School will resume Aug. 24.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.