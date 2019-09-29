LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are investigating after man died in an apparent drowning at the Falling Rock Park quarry in La Grange, Kentucky, on Sunday.
Oldham County Police Maj. Neil Johnson said police received word about a possible drowning at the quarry just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene learned Dennis Price, 62, of Louisville, got into the quarry to go scuba diving with a friend around 9:45 a.m., and the two separated upon entering the water.
Johnson said another diving group noticed Price unresponsive at the bottom of the quarry sometime before 12:30 p.m. and brought him to the shore to begin performing CPR until police and EMS arrived.
Oldham County EMS and La Grange Fire and Rescue got to the scene and continued administering emergency treatment, Johnson said, but Price was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the quarry tells WDRB Price had been a regular there for 20 years and was a certified diver.
Rosalind Metzmeier, owner of Seaweed Diver, Inc. and the Seaweed Diver shop in New Albany, Indiana, knew Price, having trained with him in 1993. Her dive team provided assistance at the quarry Sunday morning.
Metzmeier told WDRB Price was "very experienced," having built his own oxygen system for breathing while diving called a "re-breather." She said he was found in about 19-feet of water near the diver entrance.
Sunday was the last day of the season for the quarry, which is on Fendley Mill Road in La Grange. It offers scuba classes at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the season, according to their website and Facebook page.
An official cause of death remains under investigation.
