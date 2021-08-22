LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County has invested in more policing technology to help in their response to critical emergencies.
Oldham County Police, the Oldham County Sheriff's Office, La Grange Police, Oldham County EMS and Oldham County Fire Rescue are partners in the Aerial Response Team, which is equipped with two drones.
The team of area first responders will have access to two drones that will be used for intelligence gathering within a visual line of sight in a number of instances, such as crime scene investigations, traffic collisions and search and rescue operations.
Rogers Group Inc. donated $30,000 to bring the Aerial Response Team to life.
“We thought that was a great opportunity to benefit everyone in the community in the event of a missing child or any type of emergency event so that someone can get that aerial response and be beneficial of it," Brian Dillard, area vice president of Rogers Group Inc. said.
