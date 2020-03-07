LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 265 on Saturday in southern Indiana, state police said.  

The crash occurred on I-265 at Charlestown Road, according to an accident report. All lanes of I-265 eastbound are closed for an unknown amount of time.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Charlestown Road. 

