LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 265 on Saturday in southern Indiana, state police said.
The crash occurred on I-265 at Charlestown Road, according to an accident report. All lanes of I-265 eastbound are closed for an unknown amount of time.
Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Charlestown Road.
ISP Sellersburg along with local fire and police are still on-scene investigating a fatal crash on I-265 eastbound near the 5 mile marker. All eastbound traffic is still being diverted off at Charlestown Road. pic.twitter.com/gU5ABWqtUV— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) March 8, 2020
