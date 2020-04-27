One person killed following crash with ambulance in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person was killed early Monday in downtown Louisville following a crash with an ambulance.
Investigators say an SUV hit the passenger side of a Louisville Metro EMS Ambulance around 2:30 Monday morning at the intersection of Broadway and Preston Street.
The driver was of the SUV was killed. Three EMTs were inside the ambulance and were taken to the hospital. All three are expected to surive. LMPD says there was not a patient inside the ambulance and it was not on an active run.
The name of the driver of the SUV has not been released.
This the second fatal crash involving an Louisville Metro EMS Ambulance in less than a week.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
