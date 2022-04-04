CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hollywood is making a stop in Kentuckiana for a new movie and it has two small towns doing a lot of talking.
The movie is called “Red Right Hand” and the film’s two stars – Andie MacDowell and Orlando Bloom – have been filming throughout New Castle and Campbellsburg.
Bloom is not unfamiliar with Kentucky. He and actress Kirsten Dunst shot a film called “Elizabethtown” in 2005 and the actor is known to attend the Kentucky Derby and its parties.
Local small businesses said the dozens of crew members for “Red Right Hand” have turned into big business.
“They were looking at using the bar for scenes and it's the only place to eat so we got to visit with them quite a bit,” said Jim Hubbs, owner of New Castle Tavern.
Those who live in the area said a taste of Tinsel town in their own backyard is exciting.
“I grew up here and nothing like that went on when I was growing up,” said Louise Watson.
Kentucky Entertainment Incentive program, a tax incentive designed to encourage film and entertainment industry in the state, was restored in 2022. Since then, the Cabinet for Economic Development has had constant calls from film and TV productions wanting to shoot throughout the state – including at courthouses and churches.
One of the filming locations has been the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Crews spent several days construction sets inside the building – completely changing rooms from floor to ceiling.
“They filmed here yesterday for approximately 14 hours and they said the maximum would be three minutes of film,” said Sheriff Keith Perry. “Probably had 70 people here yesterday in there. You couldn't walk in there. It blew my mind as big as that building is as packed as it was just to make this film.”
Perry said even the Sheriff’s station logo was changed to say Odim County – the fictional town where the film takes place.
Big production shoots can often hire locals to be part of shoot in various aspects. Hubbs’ daughter is a server at his tavern and was asked by the directors to help out.
“Yesterday was her first day. She had to be in at 5:30 and they have already retained her I think for about a month so she’s really enjoying it,” said Hubbs.
The production will continue filming throughout Henry County for at least another week.
