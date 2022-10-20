LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services said its shelter is running out of space, and leaders there are worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer.
A "Wall of Fame" at the shelter highlights animals that have found homes. But in less than a week, more than 60 dogs were brought to the shelter, making the space so crowded that they've had to start holding dogs in hallways.
"It's just wild," said Ashley Book, interim director of LMAS. "I don't know where they're coming from."
It's a troubling development for the shelter, which has had a "no-kill" status for the last five years.
"We're very scared we're going to lose that," Book said.
She said the shelter may be forced to start euthanizing again to make space.
"The idea of having to pick a dog that has to be humanely euthanized because there is no place for an incoming stay to go is gut-wrenching," she said. "We don't want to be there."
For the past year, the shelter on Newburg Road has seen an almost nonstop influx, taking in more than 1,000 additional pets than it did at this same time last year.
"We're still so fresh out of the pandemic that I think it's probably going to take two or three years until we can get a real understanding of why we're seeing this influx," Book said.
In a desperate plea for help, Book is now asking the community to help clear the shelter. The shelter and the city are teaming up to ask for more adoptions, fosters, volunteers and donations.
Right now, there are more than 65 dogs ready to be adopted.
"Large dogs are typically the ones who are overlooked for adoption and overlooked for foster," Book said.
LMAS has waived all fees for adoptions and reclaiming pets. Walk-ins are welcome at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Anyone who takes home a large dog will also get a free crate.
You can also volunteer to foster an animal.
To look at adoptable pets, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.