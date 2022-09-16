LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions and waiving reclaim fees for unclaimed pets as its shelter reaches maximum capacity.
But the shelter is also issuing a dire warning, saying it's so full it's placing dogs in hallways to make space. It's gotten so bad, it may not be a "no-kill" shelter for much longer.
Officials said operating at maximum capacity creates "an urgent need to reduce kennel population" to make room for the "ongoing influx of stray pets." In an effort to do so, LMAS is waiving the fees for reclaiming lost pets and offering free adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Every little bit helps the shelter, which is currently caring for 560 animals. Pets are stacked at LMAS' Animal House Adoption Center and the main shelter down the street.
LMAS said it has taken in 330 stray cats and dogs over the past two weeks and is down to three available kennels.
"We are just busting at the seams with dogs and cats," said Cassidie Cartwright, LMAS Animal Adoption coordinator.
In an effort to make space, LMAS is waiving adoption fees thanks to Louisville nonprofit Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS) and its Pay It Forward Adoptions Program, which includes spay and neuter, microchips and vaccinations. Jefferson County residents adopting a pet must also purchase a one-year renewable pet license for $10.
Adoptions also include a free large bag of food.
Redemption fees for unclaimed pets will only be waived for pet owners "with no previous violations." It will also cover microchipping, spay-neuter, licensing and vaccination fees. However court fees won't be waived.
Leaders at the shelter issued a clear message: Come pick up your pets, and adopt or foster if you can. If not, officials fear the worst.
"When we do get this full, it does get extremely scary for us and the animals we have," Cartwright said.
Extremely scary because it could mean the no-kill shelter may be no-kill no more.
"When we are at max capacity, the animals that we are working with for medical or behavior issues, those are the first that are going to have to leave us and be euthanized because of space," Cartwright said.
LMAS was the source of much contention at he start of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's administration due, in part, to its high-kill rate near 60%. But, it turned around and has not euthanized a dog or a cat for space since 2017.
The shelter boasts a 97% live release rate on some 7,000 animals in the latest agency report. Leaders say the only pets put down now are for illness or temperament.
"I think, really, what it is is still the aftermath of COVID, because really, when we do have people needing to surrender pets, it's for financial reason," said Cartwright.
LMAS is hosting a "Best Friends" Event this weekend as the fees are waived.
The Animal House Adoption center is open from 12-6 p.m. daily and Fridays until 7 p.m. at 3516 Newburg Road. Appointments aren't required.
To look at adoptable pets and stray pets currently being held at the LMAS shelter, click here.
