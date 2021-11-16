LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Awesome Sports and Camps cut the ribbon on their third location Tuesday in Jeffersonville.
The other locations are in New Albany and Clarksville.
The facilities offer after-school programs and summer camps as well as martial arts, dance and more.
"We sneak in some STEM activities so they're learning something, but we don't tell them it's educational," said Roxane Hayes, a co-owner of Awesome Sports and Camps. "And we just have fun, and they make friends. You know, we just want them to have a good time and know that this is where they can come and belong."
Awesome Sports and Camps is open to kids elementary age through middle school.
An Indiana couple owns the business. They said they would like to expand to Kentucky, but no plans are in the works just yet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.