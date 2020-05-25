LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parade of military vehicles made its way to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville on the morning of Memorial Day.
With COVID-19 canceling so many holiday parades and services, a local chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association still wanted to do something special to honor veterans who lost their lives fighting for our country.
About 13 vehicles used during World War II, as well as other wars, were driven around the cemetery with American flags flying high.
"It's all about recognizing those who sacrificed for us, and we honor them by bringing our vehicles out," said Corey Helm, a member of the Vehicle Preservation Association.
The group held a short service at the cemetery before leaving.
The military vehicles are also used to educate people on how different vehicles were used in various conflicts.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.