LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 45,000 Louisville residents could lose their Medicaid health insurance, so a local health center is trying to help people keep their coverage.
Eligibility for Medicaid was expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the renewal process was suspended. But now, the Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services is rolling back the pandemic-era policies.
The Park DuValle Community Health Center is open for people to visit with questions. There are application assistants available to help people.
The Park DuValle Community Health Center is located at 3015 Wilson Ave. Its phone nymber is 502-774-4401.
People are responsible for completing paperwork and turning in information that shows they're eligible for Medicaid.
There are steps people can take to renew Medicaid:
- Update your address with the Department of Medicaid Services (DMS) by calling 1-800-635-2570 or visiting kynect by clicking here.
- When you receive your Medicaid renewal notification, take action. The Medicaid renewal process in Kentucky will last through April 2024. Recipients or families are notified the month before their renewal with 30 days to complete the renewal process and 90 for retroactive coverage
- Get free help with your renewal paper by using local application assistants by clicking here.
According to a news release, last month 74,000 people across Kentucky were contacted to renew their Medicaid insurance. Nearly 10,000 lost their insurance due to ineligibility while more than 24,000 lost their insurance from needing to submit their paperwork.
