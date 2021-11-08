LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program is kicking off in Louisville to get more people to shop local in the south and southwest side of town.
Food, drinks and community, that's the goal of Colonial Gardens in Louisville's south end.
"If you haven't been to the south end, you are missing out," Margaux Hale, Underhill Associates project manager, said.
Biscuit Belly, Union 15 and the The B.A. Colonial are all a part of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance "South Points Buy Local Passport" program.
"We believe that the south end has so much to offer, a beautiful park, a convenient location, a diverse neighborhood and we really, truly believe that developments like Colonial Gardens will attract people from all over to come see the beauty that the south end has to offer," Hale said.
If you buy something at one of the 19 participating businesses, you'll get a sticker. Once you get six, you'll win a prize and then, you'll be entered to win a $500 shopping spree.
It's not just restaurants participating. Retail stores are also taking part, like the used book shop opened by South Louisville Community Ministries.
"The ministries serves just a small area," Lumbrix said. "We serve four zip codes, so all the money that we make from the donated books here goes directly back into our community."
Louisville Independent Business Alliance says for every $100 spent locally, $55 stays in the community. Compare that to $14 for every $100 spent at a big-box store.
"When you buy this here, you are paying my own grocery bill," Lumbrix said. "You're paying for a person that you can see and know, and I think that's more important than ever now, and I think especially in the south end...just to strengthen that community bond especially after a year that has been so isolating for so many is a really special thing."
You can pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses, and you have until Nov. 26 to make purchases.
