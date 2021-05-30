LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A patriotic concert at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium on Sunday featured the world's largest Pilcher Pipe Organ.
The "Honor and Remember: Patriotic Concert" featured organist Margaret Dickinson as the venue located in Old Louisville celebrated its 92nd anniversary.
Dickinson performed a recital of the Star Spangled Banner by Dudley Buck, among other selections.
The 1928 Henry Pilcher's Sons pipe organ has 5,288 pipes.
The Louisville Chorus Ensemble also performed at the concert, which was presented by William H. Bauer Foundation.
Louisville Memorial Auditorium was built in tribute to Louisvillians who died in the first World War.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.