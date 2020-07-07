LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People struggling with electric bills in Louisville can now apply for assistance of up to $600.
Households with an income at or below 60% of the Kentucky median income can apply through Oct. 31 or until funds are depleted.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Cooling program aims to “help offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures,” the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services said in a news release.
“We want Louisvillians and all of our state’s residents to remain healthy, especially when dangerously high temperatures can make homes unsafe,” said Tameka Laird, director of Louisville Metro RCS.
The Summer Cooling Program has Subsidy and Crisis components, and eligible households can apply to both. The Subsidy provides a one-time benefit of up to $200 depending on income and housing. The Crisis component provides “the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis,” but no more than $600.
All six LIHEAP offices remain closed because of the pandemic, but people can apply by using secure drop boxes. Jefferson County residents who want to apply have to schedule an appointment at 502-991-8391 or by clicking here. Applicants have to provide documentation including Social Security number or permanent residence card, proof of income and the most recent electric bill.
LIHEAP is administered by Community Action Kentucky in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
