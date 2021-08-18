LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in 15 years, a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary is bringing back its PE class.
Atkinson Elementary School hasn't had a program on physical education since 2005.
Thanks to the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative, a $160,000 donation will get students involved in everything from team-building and leadership skills, to mental wellness and eating habits.
Officials with Pepsi Stronger Together say they worked with University of Louisville — which focuses on supporting the education community in Louisville's west end — to choose Atkinson Elementary School.
"For many students this is likely the first time they are able to participate in a program like this, making it about so much more than just a donation," said Derek Lewis, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America.
The physical education program, which began Wednesday, will remain in place even if students go virtual this year.
