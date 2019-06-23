LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor confirms one person has died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on I-64 East, near Blankenbaker Parkway and the Gene Snyder.
A call about the crash was received just after 5 a.m.
Lanes along I-64 East are shut down at the 18 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted off the road at Blankenbaker Parkway.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
