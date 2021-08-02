LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pinball museum opened on Sunday in Corbin, Kentucky.
Owner Jim Bruso got the idea for an arcade-like museum after seeing similar businesses around the world. There are hundreds of pinball machines, some dating back to the 1940s.
It also includes the brand-new Mandalorian pinball game.
Pinball Museum of Corbin offers admission for $15 for adults and $13 for children 10 years old and younger. Admission allows for attendees to play pinball as long as they want.
Bruso wants to bring in new items, so he's selling any pinball machine that people are interested in purchasing.
The museum is open every day of the week, except Tuesdays.
