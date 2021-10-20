LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are changing for next week's closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The closure on westbound Interstate 64 was supposed to start Monday, but now it will begin Wednesday, Oct. 27.
It was announced last month that the westbound lanes will close for nine days. That closure means drivers traveling from Louisville won't be able to use the bridge to get to Indiana starting next Wednesday at 3 a.m. The westbound lanes aren't scheduled to reopen until 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
The nine-day project will allow crews to safely do deck patching on the westbound lanes and the approach to the bridge on both the Indiana and Kentucky sides of the Ohio River.
Before the closure begins, crews will shut down the ramp from I-265 westbound to I-64 westbound from 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Workers will strengthen the shoulder pavement on the heavily traveled ramp.
Drivers are being advised to take I-65 and I-265 during the closure. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted in the project area to make sure drivers know about the road work and the detour.
The Sherman Minton Bridge is undergoing a three-year rehab project that is expected to add another 30 years to the life of the 59-year-old bridge. The project calls for at least one lane of traffic in each direction to be maintained for drivers, but the contractor is allowed a nine-day closure once a year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.