LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died in a single-car crash Saturday night on the Gene Snyder, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred at mile marker 17 on Interstate 265 North, near Bardstown Road. MetroSafe was notified of the crash at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, a supervisor told WDRB News.
In a statement, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a "preliminary investigation" of the crash shows the driver of a white passenger vehicle was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when they "lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck the cable barrier."
The driver was the only person in the car, according to Mitchell. No further information was released about the victim as of Saturday night.
The road will be closed for three hours "for accident reconstruction and clean-up," a MetroSafe supervisor said in the news release.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, Mitchell said.
