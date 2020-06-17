LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people, including six children, were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
All of the individuals involved are expected to survive their injuries, according to an accident report from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said the collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Mitsubishi SUV traveling south on 26th Street crashed into a Saturn passenger vehicle headed east on Chestnut Street. A witness told police that the Saturn had the green light and was entering the intersection when the crash occurred, according to LMPD's report.
Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned.
The driver of the Saturn and a passenger in the car were taken to University Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Eight passengers inside the SUV at the time of the crash, two adults and six children, were taken to local hospitals to be treated for "non-life-threatening injuries," Mitchell said.
LMPD's First Division is investigating the crash.
