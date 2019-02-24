LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Saturday night at the Olive Garden restaurant on Outer Loop.
A Louisville Metro Police arrest report identifies the suspect arrested in the shooting as 30-year-old Devone Briggs. The Louisville Metro Corrections website shows that Briggs was booked into the jail on Sunday around 3:45 a.m.
Police say Briggs and the victim got into an argument. Briggs then pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time, according to the arrest report.
The arrest report also states officers went to the restaurant on a report of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. A customer, a man believed to be in his 20s, was found shot in the restaurant and transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
A witness at the scene stated that Briggs left the scene in a black Ford Fusion. An officer saw a vehicle that matched that description heading towards Jefferson Mall. Police say when the vehicle stopped, Briggs tossed a bag under the car. The officer found the bag and found marijuana inside. Officials say an officer asked if there were any weapons inside the car, and Briggs said there was a gun under the front passenger seat.
Briggs gave police a statement admitting he "pulled his weapon and intentionally shot the victim."
Briggs is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is due in court on Monday morning.
