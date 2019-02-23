LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a Louisville Olive Garden.
The shooting was reported at the restaurant in the 4800 block of Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall around 8:38 p.m., according to police.
A customer, a man believed to be in his 20s, was found shot in the restaurant and transported to a University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
A witness told WDRB's crew at the scene that the restaurant was "chaotic" at the time of the shooting. Smiley said some sort of altercation led to the shooting, but there are no details about a possible motive.
Police say they are interviewing several witnesses at the scene to get a better idea of what happened.
LMPD is asking anyone who was at the restaurant and did not talk to police to call the crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) and leave their name and number.
There are no suspects in this case. Anyone with information is also asked to call LMPD's crime tip line.
