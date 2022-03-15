LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are looking for a person accused of stealing from a Walgreens.
In a Facebook post, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened last Tuesday, March 8, at 1:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Lafollette Station Drive near Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs.
Police said the suspect is accused of stealing "a large amount of items" from the store.
The suspect is believed to be driving a "newer model" black Kia Soul.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information or anyone who knows who the suspect is to call their detective division at (812) 948-5407 and reference case number 22-00418. Callers can remain anonymous.
