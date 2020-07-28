LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase in Shively ended with three crashed vehicles, two people dead and a suspect on the run.
In a release, Shively Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call between a man and woman at 11:35 p.m. Monday to a parking lot off Dixie Highway near Heaton Road, which is just south of Interstate 264.
When officers arrived, they spotted the light-colored Nissan pickup involved in the situation, but they did not see the woman. As police approached the pickup, it sped off and headed north on Dixie Highway. Concerned about a possible domestic violence situation, officers took off after the speeding pickup, police said.
The pickup was still speeding and switching lanes on Dixie Highway as it approached Crums Lane, according to police. The driver then ran the red light and struck a passenger vehicle that was crossing the highway with the green light. The pickup then hit a second passenger vehicle in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway.
When officers arrived at the scene, the two males in the pickup had taken off. Police say they had to help people in both cars that were hit. In the first vehicle, the male driver suffered minor injuries, but a female passenger was ejected and died in the hospital Tuesday night. A 9-month-old girl in a rear car seat is in critical condition. A 21-year-old man riding in the rear seat also died at University Hospital of multiple blunt force injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identifies him as Stephaun Dotson of Louisville.
According to police, the five people in the second vehicle included a male driver, older female passenger and three small female children. Each suffered relatively minor injuries including bumps and bruises.
Shively Police say the Nissan pickup was a stolen vehicle from Shelbyville, Kentucky. A 17-year-old male from the pickup was arrested following the crash. He has been charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property (auto) $10,000 or more and fleeing or evading police on foot.
A second male suspect is still at large. Investigators are working to find him. The female involved in the original domestic call has not been located.
Shively Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect or the female involved in the domestic violence to please call 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
