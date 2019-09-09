LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in a New Albany home.
Police Chief Todd Bailey says an autopsy was conducted Monday morning, but doesn't want to release the findings because of the ongoing investigation.
The woman's body was found around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Valley View Court.
Bailey says right now, the case is still being conducted as a death investigation as police rule out other possibilities. They are still awaiting toxicology results, which they say could take weeks.
New Albany Police and Indiana State Police are working together in the investigation.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
