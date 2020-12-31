LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Police spent nearly two hours investigating an RV parked downtown Thursday night before clearing the scene.
In periodic social media updates, starting at 8:45 p.m., the department said there was in an "incident" and that pedestrians and motorists should avoid the area around Short and Market streets, which is less than two blocks east of Rupp Arena.
Video from downtown appeared to show officers and a K-9 approach an RV in a parking lot across from Courthouse Square at Short and Market streets.
January 1, 2021
Much of the area — several blocks in all directions of the RV — was evacuated was police officers and K-9s surveyed the area.
At 10:25 p.m., LPD updated the situation, saying an "explosives detection" dog "alerted" officers to the RV after the officer noticed it parked. A connection was obviously made to the bombing in Nashville last weekend.
LPD said the area was evacuated, and officers were able to contact the owner of the RV, and no explosives were found. The scene was cleared around 10:15 p.m.
10:25 UPDATE Around 7:40 pm Thursday, an officer noticed a large RV parked in a downtown parking lot. Given the circumstances, an explosives detection canine was brought in, and it “alerted” to the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/OUnp8wxHj6— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 1, 2021
