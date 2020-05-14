LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received a call of a possible shooting in the 100 block of Patterson Street just after 4:30 p.m. on May 13, according to Chris Denham, a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department.
That's where officers found a vehicle with two dead men inside. Both had been shot. Elizabethtown Police Spokesman John Thomas identified the men as Shawn Fox, 32, and Michael Thomas Buckner, 37, both from Hopkinsville.
Denham said a woman was also found with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition early Thursday morning.
In a news release, Denham said it appears the actual shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex, but the woman was able to drive away to seek help. She pulled into a driveway in front of an apartment complex on Patterson Street and honked her horn until someone called police.
At this time, no arrests have been reported, but police said they don't want residents to panic.
"We do want to reassure the public, we do not believe at this point that this was a random act of violence, which makes it no less tragic, but we want assure the public we are investigating this thoroughly and we are going to keep our city safe," said Officer John Thomas.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department.
