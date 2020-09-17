LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have a identified a man who died at a New Albany apartment complex Wednesday night.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, that man has been identified as 44-year-old Adam Galloway.
New Albany Police Department said officers responded to a "disturbance" in the 4000 block of Prestwick Square, The Annex of New Albany, at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and found Galloway in an apartment.
Police say Galloway was a resident of that apartment.
"Officers immediately took to life saving measures and were soon joined by medical personnel who determined the victim was deceased," police said in a news release.
The department said it is investigating the death as a homicide "due to information and evidence located at the scene."
NAPD did not release the victim's name nor details about the injuries or disturbance "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation."
The Annex of New Albany is a housing complex that targets primarily IU Southeast students.
Bailey said police have received several leads and are following up on them.
"I want to thank our community partners who have assisted us with this investigation," Bailey said in a statement. "The information provided has assisted us greatly in uncovering the facts of this case [and] the persons involved."
