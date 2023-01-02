LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County last week.
Indiana State Police said in a release that Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana died at the scene on Dec. 29.
The accident happened about 8:30 p.m. last Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker.
Investigators do not believe Mr. Caudill was a stranded motorist and are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, a preliminary investigation from video evidence shows that Caudill crossed the interstate in an unlit area and was hit by a semi.
The semi driver remained on scene, Huls said, and no charges are expected to be filed.
