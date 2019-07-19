LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a man who died after he crashed into a guardrail while being chased by police on Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana Thursday night.
Police have identified the driver as 30-year-old Jesse Murphy of Edinburgh, Indiana.
According to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, police began chasing Murphy around 8 p.m. on July 18, after seeing the 2004 Chevrolet Impala he was driving speed through a red light on Lake Road at State Road 56.
Police say Murphy continued driving recklessly as officers gave chase, entering the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. As he tried to exit the interstate at Austin, he lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway, flipping several times.
Murphy was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later learned that he was accused of trying to leave the Scottsburg Walmart without paying for a cart full of merchandise. When store security confronted him in the parking lot, police say he ran to his car and took off.
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin says the pursuit started because Murphy ignored the red light. He believes his officer and others who joined the pursuit acted properly.
"This man made three bad decisions," Goodin said. "The attempted theft, the traffic violation at the traffic light, and the speedy driving that ended with his loss of control on the Austin exit ramp."
Indiana State Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.