LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Brownsburg, a town outside of Indianapolis, have received unannounced packages arriving at their homes, according to police.
Police believe it to be brushing, a scam when people receive unsolicited items from a seller, who then post false customer reviews to boost sales.
Neighbors have reported receiving packages with white or blue powdery substance inside. Police tested the substance, saying it's not harmful, but believe it to be part of a brushing scam.
Last summer, Kentucky became the fourth state to receive suspicious packages of seeds from China. Federal officials said the seed packages appeared to be a brushing scam.
According to the Better Business Bureau, the boxes of unordered merchandise typically don't have a return address label. The fake online review is the only way the scammers benefit from sending the package, but it does indicate that they do have the recipients' names and addresses.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.