LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is the fourth state to receive suspicious packages of seeds from China, according to Commission of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
Quarles said if you receive a package of seeds that you did not order, do not plant them because they could contain "invasive species." He recommends placing the package of seeds into a baggie and washing your hands immediately.
Kentucky is now the 4th known state to report suspicious packages appearing to originate from China containing seeds. Multiple states have opened investigations. If you receive a suspicious package of seeds that you did not order: pic.twitter.com/kHBwKIT7W5— Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) July 26, 2020
The commissioner of agriculture believes the packages are coming from China. Quarles said several other states have also opened investigations regarding the suspicious seeds.
If you believe you have received one of these packages, contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at 502-573-0282 or ag.web@ky.gov.
