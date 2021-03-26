LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl from western Kentucky that went missing more than two weeks ago.
In a release, Kentucky State Police said Carmen Nicole Howard was last seen at her home in Sebree, Kentucky, south of Evansville, Indiana, about 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
The Webster County Sheriff's Department believes Carmen ran away from home and may have headed for Louisville or Evansville, but she also my have hitchhiked to Nashville, Tennessee.
A social media post by her mother, Sherri Howard, said Carmen has a mental illness and left home without her phone. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a new tattoo of a vine with leaves on her left arm.
Anyone with information about where Carmen may be is asked to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local police.
