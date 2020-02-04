LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper was arrested on suspicion that he set fire to his Tell City home and motorcycles to collect insurance money.
Jeremy Galloway, 44, was taken to Perry County Jail Tuesday on two counts of arson, one count of arson with intent to defraud and one count of insurance fraud. The trooper is currently on administrative leave without pay.
A passerby reported a fire at about 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 13, and authorities, including the Tell City Fire Department, quickly detected two separate fires, one that heavily damaged the home, and a second one that destroyed a shed and two motorcycles.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was caused by arson, prompting a criminal investigation by ISP in Jasper.
ISP on Jan. 21 delivered its report to the Perry County Prosecutor’s office, and authorities filed criminal charges against Galloway and issued an arrest warrant Tuesday. Galloway was arrested without incident. Jail officials told WDRB News that he had been released on $25,505 bond.
