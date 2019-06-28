CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police and fire officials in Clark County are looking for a man after a mobile home fire near Charlestown Friday morning.
According to a news release, the fire at a mobile home in the 6600 block of Dave Carr Road was reported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office just before 10:30 a.m. on June 28. The mobile home appeared to have been destroyed in the fire.
Police say people were home when the fire started, but no injuries have been reported.
This is close as we can get to the burned out mobile home. Police are investigating the fire as an arson at this point. Police say people were home at the time but no one was hurt. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yMGuQaTFJH— Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) June 28, 2019
Police and the State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire as an arson. Officials want to talk with 68-year-old Charles Croucher, who is described as a person of interest.
He was last seen in the Charlestown and/or Otisco, Indiana area. He may be driving a white 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab with an Indiana specialized license plate that reads: "BOBLIES".
If you see Croucher, do not approach him. Instead call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 812-246-6996 or dial 911.
