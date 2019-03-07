LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a homeowner shot a man breaking into his garage.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it happened around 6:45 Thursday morning at a home in the 2800 block of Smilax Avenue, near Fern Valley Road and I-65. Officers say the homeowner shot the man after he saw him breaking into his detached garage.
The suspect was taken to University Hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.
