LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after officers found a man and a woman dead Sunday afternoon in the Iroquois neighborhood.
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Halsey Court, not far from W Southland Boulevard and Southern Parkway, according to an LMPD spokesman.
Officers found a man and a woman who had been shot, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time, police said.
