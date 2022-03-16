LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after the body of a murder victim was found on the shore of the Ohio River Wednesday afternoon.
According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man's body was found at Eva Bandman Park off River Road at about 1 p.m. Ruoff said the body was that of a man in his 40s, and was discovered near the shore line.
Initially, the case was considered a death investigation, but on Wednesday morning, Ruoff said investigators determined he died from a gunshot wound.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Ruoff.
The victim's identity has not yet been publicly released.
Ruoff said there are currently no suspects, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.