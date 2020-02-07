LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an Indianapolis resident used a stolen car to drive about 100 miles southeast to Greendale, Indiana, disguised himself, used a gun to rob a bank, ditched the car, joined an accomplice in another car and drove to a nearby casino.
The alleged bank robbers were on their way home from the casino Thursday afternoon when they were arrested by Indiana State Police troopers.
Edward L. Collier, 44, and Rheonia L. Jackson, 24, were taken to Dearborn County Jail where they were being held on felony charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, ISP said in a news release.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Dearborn County police said a man entered the US Bank in Greendale, wearing a cap, sunglasses and a bushy, fake beard, displayed a gun, obtained money and left.
Police said that security camera footage shows that the man, later identified as Collier, got into a Buick LeSabre, which had been stolen from Indianapolis, parked the vehicle with the engine running in a nearby parking lot, got into a red/orange Dodge Charger and left with an accomplice, later identified as Jackson.
The couple then drove to the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, about 13 miles south of the bank, before heading back toward Indianapolis.
At about 4 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers on Interstate 74 spotted a red/orange Charger near Shelbyville, heading toward Indianapolis. Police said they stopped the vehicle and recovered a handgun, money and other evidence that tied the occupants to the robbery.
Police did not disclose how much money they recovered, how much the couple stole -- or how much money they won or lost at the casino.
