BROWNSTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- A convicted child molester is on the run after he left halfway through his trial this week in Jackson County, Indiana, and never returned.
Franklin Lee's trial started on Tuesday, and according to Jackson County prosecutor Jeff Chaflant, everything appeared to be going as planned, at least on the first day.
"He had appeared at every pretrial conference and hearing prior to trial," Chaflant said. "I presented my case for the state of Indiana and Jackson county, called about three witnesses, put on all the evidence."
But when day two of the trial was set to begin, Lee was nowhere to be found.
"His father indicated that Mr. Lee was concerned after he heard the evidence and he was not going to return to court," Chalfant said.
The trial ultimately continued without Lee and a jury convicted him of the child molestation charge.
Lee was arrested and charged in May 2018. He posted a $10,000 cash bond in October 2018 and was out of jail at the time of the trial.
"Our criminal justice system is founded on the idea that you're innocent until proven guilty and people are entitled to post bail and be out. In this Case, Mr. Lee posted bail," Chalfant said.
The victim in the case was 10 years old when the abuse occurred, according to prosecutors. As a result, Lee faces up to 50 years in prison but he won't be sentenced until November.
Lee lived in Seymour, but reportedly had contacts in the Louisville area. Authorities now believe he has "very little to lose" and could hurt himself or others.
"Most important thing to me at this point is that someone finds him and brings him in before he can hurt himself or someone else," Chalfant said.
Anyone who sees Lee or knows where he might be is urged to call their local police department.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.