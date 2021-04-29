LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery Thursday morning in New Albany.
New Albany Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the U.S. Bank on East Spring Street to a reported robbery. Officers on the scene were told by witnesses that a black man about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 200-250 pounds entered the bank and demanded money.
Chief Todd Bailey said the man didn't have a weapon, and no one was injured. He left with an "undetermined" amount of money.
Bailey said the officers were told the man was wearing faded jeans, an olive colored hoody, a white baseball cap and a black mask.
"We are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual responsible for this crime," Bailey said in a news release. "It's important for our investigation if an individual has information, even slight information, that can help us identify the responsible party."
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call NAPD at 812-948-5317 or the Crime Line at 812-948-NAPD (6273).
