LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville authorities are searching for a missing man who is diabetic and has heart failure, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Samuel Hollon, 67, was last seen on Aug. 6 near Outer Loop and National Turnpike wearing a blue shirt and light blue jeans. He is described as 6 feet tall and 225 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.
Police believe Hollon could be driving a 2015 silver Jeep with the Kentucky license plate 302YRV.
Authorities ask the public to call 911 if you spot him.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.