LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Western High School student arrested at the school Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a staff member with a knife has entered a not guilty plea to two charges.
The alleged attack happened around 1:30 p.m. at the school. According to court documents, a witness to the incident told police 18-year-old Jeffeon Shelby "was being disrespectful and wasn't going to class." As the employee spoke to Shelby and approached him, police say the two got into a physical fight. That's when police say Shelby pulled the knife and "cut the victim on his back."
As the two continued to struggle on the floor, police say another witness saw Shelby "reach around with the knife out attempting to stab the victim in his back." That's when police say the witness got the knife out of Shelby's hand.
The two were then separated, and Shelby was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing charges of assault and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said Shelby will be "disciplined according to our policies and procedures."
The school employee was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.
School officials tell us another unidentified student is also facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking a staff member on Tuesday.
