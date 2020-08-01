LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Louisville on Saturday as part of a statewide voter registration initiative.
McGrath, the Democratic challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Election Day, stopped by the Salvation Army on North 28th Street to help community members sign up to vote, with a focus on those who are historically disenfranchised — including Black and Hispanic voters.
"You can't follow the American dream if you are discriminated against because of the color of your skin," McGrath said. "We have to keep working toward that end (and) part of that is restoring and making sure that everybody can vote."
McGrath also said she wants to get more personal protective equipment to workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the economy won't rebound if the coronavirus isn't defeated. Those things can happen if people vote, she said, adding that she wants people to be safe while doing so.
McGrath also responded to Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, saying that it would be difficult to offer absentee balloting to the extent it was during the primary. Adams said Tuesday that absentee voting will remain a "big component" of the general election, but he stopped short of endorsing the widespread mail-in voting.
McGrath said "it's ridiculous" to consider scaling back on mail-in voting while the state continues to battle the coronavirus, especially after Kentucky's high voter turnout for the primary in June.
"They should be able to vote by mail in a pandemic," McGrath said. "Nobody should have to risk their life to do that, and we got to find a way to do it."
McGrath also visited Lexington, Hopkinsville and Owensboro on Saturday.
