LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are working on a plan to help the health care worker shortage.
Rep. Ken Fleming (R-Louisville) introduced House Bill 200 on Wednesday, which establishes the health care Workforce Investment Fund.
"Simply put, this bill kick starts career paths for all Kentuckians interested in a health care career, and it puts a jet pack on the health care training pipeline."
Fleming said HB 200 creates a public and private health care investment fund to support people who want a career in health care. He said 65% of the money would be used to encourage health care businesses to partner with educational programs and pledge matching funds to establish health care scholarships.
The other 35% of the fund would be used as incentives to universities and training centers to add facilities, equipment and other assets.
If the bill passes, state funding for it wouldn't be decided until 2024. Private donors could also raise money for the fund.
Jennifer Wiseman said the Kentucky Nurses Association predicts a shortage of 20,000 nurses in the next few years.
"It's not new. This isn't something that COVID has caused, but I can tell you that in light of COVID and the increased acuity of patients and the, you know, just sheer numbers of patients that have been admitted to the hospitals that kind of brought to light the underlying issue of the nursing shortage," said Wiseman.
The vision for the program would cover under-served professional disciplines that don't attract as much interest. The fund could be used to educate mental health professionals, paramedics, EMTs, nurses, physical therapists, dental hygienists and many others, according to Fleming.
The bill has support from the Kentucky Nurses' Association; Kentucky Association of Nurse Anesthetists; Kentucky Center for Assisted Living; Kentucky Health Care Facilities, and the Council on Postsecondary Education; Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; health care CEO Council; and the Kentucky Hospital Association.
