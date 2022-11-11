LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Votes have been recounted, but results from Tuesday's election are still not known in part of southern Indiana.
The bipartisan Clark County Board of Elections met Friday morning in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center for a recanvass of 1,750 absentee ballots.
Election officials said all of the votes were tabulated and went through voting machines, but they are trying to determine why some were not counted.
The county clerk noticed a discrepancy in the number of votes and one of the counter and brought it to the attention of the election board.
At times, things got a little heated with members of the public demanding answers and results.
The meeting was attended both voters and candidates, including incumbent Democratic State Rep. Dr. Rita Fleming and her challenger, Republican Scott Hawkins.
"I thought maybe I have an opportunity to serve again," Fleming said. "And I have so many things that I want to work on, particularly in the health care area, that I really like the opportunity to do that again."
"We counted the votes on election night," Hawkins added. "I came out on top, so this whole process may in fact change that result. But yeah, we had reason to celebrate. Good reason. We had ended the night with more votes."
The official results of the general election will be certified Nov. 21 and sent to the Indiana secretary of state.
