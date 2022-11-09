LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning.
On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva."
Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark County. Her husband, Ed Byers, ran against Maples for the position of Clark County Sheriff.
Hodges isn't fearful for her safety, but she is confused why Maple posted something about her.
"I was a little shocked when I heard about the post," Hodges said.
Maples won with 65% of the vote. It was a race many people paid close attention to, as a lawsuit claims more than two dozen women were assaulted inside the county jail.
But Hodges said other than a few positive posts highlighting her husband's campaign on private social media, she didn't interject in the campaign.
"That was between those guys, so I tried to stay mostly out of it," Hodges said. "I was shocked when I learned about the post for those reasons."
Charlestown falls under Clark County Sheriff's jurisdiction, so Hodges and Maples could work together in the future. Hodges said the post and campaign won't keep her from doing her job if their paths cross professionally.
"I don't think it sets a very good tone, but I also know in so many races and so many offices that's our current climate," Hodge said.
The mayor is up for reelection next year, but her main focus is currently on continuing to improve Charlestown.
Hodges has no ill-will toward Maples.
"Look I know elections can be contentious but I mean once those votes are counted as public servants its our job to put that behind us and represent all of our citizens with integrity and respect," Hodges said.
Maples was texted and called to comment, but he did not respond.
Maples is a more than 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Maples, also a member of Jeffersonville City Council, held a variety of positions since he started as a corrections officer and has risen to the position of chief deputy.
